Request to throw out evidence against teen accused of killing teacher has been denied

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A request to throw out evidence against one of the teens accused of killing a Fairfield Spanish teacher has been denied.
Attorneys for Willard Miller argue that his Police interrogation occurred with his parents present, but without Miller being told the reason for his arrest.
The warrant for his phone failed to establish enough reason to search it, his attorneys argue, saying that it violated his rights.
However, a judge ruled on Tuesday that there is no evidence that law enforcement made false statements or intentionally omitted facts to be misleading.
The judge ruled that probable cause existed, thus justifying the search warrants in the case.