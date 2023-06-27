Race car driver Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and their 11-year-old grandson found dead in murder-suicide, police say

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Advisory Extended for the Eastern Half of Iowa Through Midnight Thursday Night... The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday night. Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the state. The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities, and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.