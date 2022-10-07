 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Prosecutors weighing charges in Hunter Biden investigation

Hunter Biden
By Andrew Pearce

(CNN) -- Sources say federal prosecutors could bring charges against President Biden's son, Hunter Biden. However, no decision has been made to move forward and nothing is likely to happen before the midterm elections.

The Washington Post reports prosecutors believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the President's son in two areas: tax crimes and making a false statement regarding a gun purchase.

Investigators have looked into multiple facets of Hunter Biden's life, initially focusing on tax issues and money transfers related to business activities in China. 

The younger Biden has spoken publicly about his drug addiction. That raised the possibility he broke federal law, prohibiting firearms purchased by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs. 

President Biden has repeatedly said he would not interfere in any Justice Department investigation.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump appointee, is in charge of the federal investigation in Delaware.