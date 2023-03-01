Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh was the only one with motive, means and opportunity to kill his wife and son

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black Hawk Counties. .Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue increasing as a result and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 89.7 feet, Water covers the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 89.5 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM CST Wednesday was 89.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 89.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&