...Air Quality Advisory for portions of Central and Eastern Iowa
Through 10 PM CDT Friday...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality
Advisory for portions of central and eastern Iowa.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to increase throughout the day and persist in these areas
through Friday. Elevated levels of fine particulates may be a
concern over the next several days as the smoke moves through the
state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoor.

Prosecutors offer to drop 5 charges against Sam Bankman-Fried if judge sets second trial

Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, leaves federal court in New York City, February 9.

 Mike Segar/Reuters

New York (CNN) — Federal prosecutors told a judge in a letter late Wednesday night that they would agree to drop five of the 13 criminal charges against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried if the court would set a second trial for those charges early next year.

The move comes as cryptocurrency entrepreneur Bankman-Fried won an initial step towards challenging those additional charges in the Bahamas earlier this week.

Bankman-Fried was originally indicted and extradited from the Caribbean nation on eight criminal charges for engaging in what prosecutors allege was one of the largest financial frauds in US history.

Under the extradition treaty with the Bahamas, the country signed off on the charges, but the US subsequently added five additional charges, including allegations that Bankman-Fried sought to bribe Chinese government officials. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A Bahamas court said Bankman-Fried could see a hearing to challenge the charges that followed his extradition. Prosecutors told the Judge Lewis Kaplan that the process could take months and may not be resolved before the October 2 trial date. They proposed that the judge sever those new charges and set them for trial early next year.

Bankman-Fried is due in court Thursday where his legal team is seeking to have other charges dismissed.

