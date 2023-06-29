 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Advisory Continues for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

  • Updated
  • 0
Prosecutors charge three investors with insider trading in Trump SPAC deal

Donald Trump's media company owns Truth Social. Investors seeking a merger with his company were charged with insider trading.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Federal prosecutors arrested three investors on Thursday on insider trading charges related to a deal to take former President Donald Trump’s media business public.

According to the indictment, the three individuals together made more than $22 million in illegal profits by purchasing shares in Digital World Acquisition Corporation after secretly learning about the blank-check firm’s plan to buy Trump Media & Technology Group.

The value of the securities they purchased went up sharply once the Trump deal was announced, prosecutors say. The defendants and individuals they tipped off then sold their securities for a significant profit, according to prosecutors.

The three men have surrendered to authorities and are expected to appear in federal court in Miami later Thursday, a law enforcement official said.

There is no allegation that Donald Trump had any involvement at all in the alleged insider trading.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

