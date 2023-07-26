 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected Thursday and Friday
afternoons.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Prosecution reveals new details in Breasia Terrell case

  • Updated
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- There are new disturbing details in the death of the 10-year-old Davenport girl.

Henry Dinkins, a convicted child sex offender, is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Prosecutors want to share video testimony from a man who allegedly helped Dinkins pull his car from a ditch that same day that Terrell went missing.

The request also details testimony from Dinkins' girlfriend, who confirms that he left her apartment with Terrell around 3:30 a.m. before later returning alone.

His trial is set to begin in Linn County on August 8.