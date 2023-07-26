Prosecution reveals new details in Breasia Terrell case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- There are new disturbing details in the death of the 10-year-old Davenport girl.
Henry Dinkins, a convicted child sex offender, is accused of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.
Prosecutors want to share video testimony from a man who allegedly helped Dinkins pull his car from a ditch that same day that Terrell went missing.
The request also details testimony from Dinkins' girlfriend, who confirms that he left her apartment with Terrell around 3:30 a.m. before later returning alone.
His trial is set to begin in Linn County on August 8.