President Biden commutes sentences of nonviolent drug offenders from Eastern Iowa

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL)- President Joe Biden commuted the sentences on Friday of 31 people convicted of non-violent drug offenses, including several from Eastern Iowa.
Kevin Burdock of Keswick in Keokuk County will have his sentence formally commuted in June. He has been serving a sentence since 2009 on a conviction for distributing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana.
Burdock must still complete the terms of his parole, including a period of home confinement and a 10-year team of supervised release.
President Biden also commuted the sentence of Ryan Vick of Cedar Rapids. Vick was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to federal prosecutors, Vick admitted he conspired with others to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the Cedar Rapids area from 2008 through January 2011.
Vick will have his sentence formally commuted in June. He must still complete the terms of his parole, including a period of home confinement and a 10-year team of supervised release.
Jennifer Chastain, of Delhi in Delaware County, will also have her sentence formally commuted in June. She has been serving a more than 10-year sentence for distributing a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine since 2017.
She must still complete the terms of her parole, including a period of home confinement and a 3-year team of supervised release.
The announcement on Friday coincided with the release of a plan by the Biden Administration to help incarcerated people successfully re-enter society. A commutation is not the same thing as a pardon. It just lowers the length of a sentence.
"These individuals, who have been successfully serving sentences on home confinement, have demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation, including by securing employment and advancing their education," The White House said. "Many would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, due to changes in the law, including the bipartisan First Step Act."
President Biden also granted clemency to two other Iowans, Bart Hyde of Clinton and Gregory Peasley of Onawa. Hyde had been serving a more than 15-year sentence for manufacturing and distributing methamphetamine since 2011. Peasley got 12 and a half years behind bars in 2015 for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Both will have to complete the terms of their parole, including a period of home confinement and a 5 -year team of supervised release.