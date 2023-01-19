Preliminary investigation supports that fatal Monticello shooting of an intruder was justified, Police say

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Preliminary investigation of a fatal shooting of an armed intruder in Monticello suggests that the shooting was justified, according to Police.
On January 11 at 1:48 p.m., Monticello Police and several other agencies responded to an in-progress break-in of a home on 309 South Sycamore Street.
Patrick O'Brine, who was masked and armed, gained entry into the home by breaking out a basement window. The homeowner, Scott Harden, saw the intruder emerge from the basement. Harden's 10-year-old son was home at the time.
Harden fired a weapon at O'Brine three times. O'Brine was hit twice and died on scene. Harden and his son were unharmed in the incident.
In a press release from the Monticello Chief of Police, they said, "While this investigation remains ongoing, preliminary indications and evidence uncovered on scene supports the conclusion that the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances."
The case is also under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Iowa Department of Public safety.