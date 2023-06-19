Polk County Sheriff's Office investigating possible discovery of human remains

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after possible human remains were discovered at Yellow Banks Park on Friday.
Deputies responded to the boat ramp at Yellow Banks Park on June 16 at around 7:30 p.m. to meet with campers that located a possible skull. The campers said they found it on a sandbar near the boat ramp.
Searches of the area were conducted by police, but no other remains were discovered. Detectives say they are closely working with the state Medical Examiner's Office for more information on the possible skull.
The investigation efforts are ongoing.