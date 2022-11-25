Police pursuit in multiple counties results in thousands of dollars in damage

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A police pursuit in Benton and Iowa counties on Thanksgiving night resulted in thousands of dollars in damages after the driver struck an electrical transformer.
27-year-old Zachary Poulson of Norway, Iowa was taken into custody. Poulson is being held in the Benton County jail. He faces criminal charges in both Benton and Iowa counties.
Around 8:10 p.m. the Iowa County Sheriff's Office was made aware of a police pursuit. A Benton County Sherriff's Office responded to the chase with a black Chevy pickup driven by Poulson.
The chase went into downtown Main Amana on the 220th trail. Poulson lost control and struck concrete steps leading to the Riverwalk.
Poulson also struck a fence, other fixtures, and a ground mounted electrical transformer owned by the Amana Society Service Company. The struck transformer caused a loss of power to several properties in the area.
Poulson then fled on foot. He was found by an Iowa County Deputy Sheriff hiding in a ditch along the 220th trail after a 30-minute search by police.
An early estimate of the damages from the pursuit is likely to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.