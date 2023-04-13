 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of
Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening...

.The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds,
well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in
critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa
this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on
Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind,
however elevated fire danger will still exist.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa

* WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph.

* HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly
and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Police: Estimated 1 million dimes stolen from truck in Philadelphia

Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

    PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after someone broke into a trailer containing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia.

The discovery was made around 6 a.m. Thursday in a Walmart parking lot on the 4300 block of Byberry Road.

Police on the scene say an estimated one million dimes, worth $100,000, were stolen.

A total of $750,000 worth of dimes were in the truck, police said.

Dimes were found scattered from the Walmart parking lot to Woodhaven Road.

Action News has learned the truck driver picked up the dimes from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday, but then went home to get some sleep before a long drive to Florida.

So, the truck driver parked the big rig in the Walmart parking lot.

When he came back Thursday morning he found the trailer door was open.

"They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things. There are dimes all over the parking lot," said Capt. Jack Ryan of Northeast Detectives.

It's not known if the thief or thieves knew what was inside. Northeast Detectives say it's not unusual for thieves to break into trailers just to see what they can find.

There are cameras in the parking lot and investigators are working on a suspect description.

Sources tell Action News that SWAT officers were called to the scene to help block entrances.

