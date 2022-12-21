Police arrest two people on counts of terrorism in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) - Manchester Police arrested two people on counts of terrorism.
26-year-old Brandon Lee O'Meara of Maquoketa and Cali Mae Stoddard of Davenport were arrested.
This comes after a house on South 3rd St. was struck by gunfire on March 7th, 2022.
After the several month-long investigation, police are accusing O'Meara of intentionally firing several rounds at the residence. His alleged co-conspirator, Stoddard, is also facing charges for aiding him.
O'meara was also charged with going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.
Stoddard was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit a felony.