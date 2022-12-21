Police arrest two people on counts of terrorism in Manchester

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold over the Next Few Days...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region later today and
last into Friday night. A significant multifaceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero from late
Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned later today through Friday night
are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates
and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must.
Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow will begin during the afternoon and continue
intermittently through Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow covered roads. Areas of
blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly
reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
concurrence of blowing snow, possible blizzard conditions, and
extreme cold will be very hazardous and possibly life
threatening if stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Police arrest two people on counts of terrorism in Manchester

Police Lights Web

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KWWL) - Manchester Police arrested two people on counts of terrorism.

26-year-old Brandon Lee O'Meara of Maquoketa and Cali Mae Stoddard of Davenport were arrested.

This comes after a house on South 3rd St. was struck by gunfire on March 7th, 2022.

After the several month-long investigation, police are accusing O'Meara of intentionally firing several rounds at the residence. His alleged co-conspirator, Stoddard, is also facing charges for aiding him.

O'meara was also charged with going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.

Stoddard was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit a felony.