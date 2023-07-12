Planned Parenthood & ACLU file challenge to block recently-passed abortion bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mere hours after Republicans in the Iowa legislature passed a bill that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood and the Iowa American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) have filed a legal challenge to block the restrictions from going into effect.
The bill would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is around six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know that they're pregnant. The bill allows exceptions for rape, incest and endangerment of the mother's life.
Ruth Richardson, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement, "Today, we continue the fight to protect Iowans’ fundamental right to reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy as we seek a temporary injunction to block the egregious abortion ban Iowa lawmakers rammed through during an unprecedented one-day special session."
Rita Bettis Austen, Legal Director of the Iowa ACLU, said in a statement, "We are seeking to block the ban because we know that every day this law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting desperately needed medical care—just as we have seen in other states with similar bans."
Governor Kim Reynolds has said that she intends to sign the bill into law on Friday, July 14.
To view the full statement from the Iowa ACLU, click here.