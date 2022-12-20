Pieper Lewis pleads not guilty after alleged prison escape

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from late Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common. * WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&