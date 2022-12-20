Pieper Lewis pleads not guilty after alleged prison escape

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pieper Lewis is pleading not guilty after allegedly escaping her women's center in November while on probation.
Lewis is on probation for the murder of Zach brooks in 2020. Lewis claims that she was trafficked by Brooks and was allegedly raped by him multiple times before he died. Lewis killed Brooks in 2020.
Lewis was given a deferred sentence because of the nature of the crime.
However, if she is convicted on the alleged escape, Lewis will be required to serve a 20 year sentence.