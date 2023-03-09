 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
Today into This Evening...

A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more
intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some
areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below
freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are
not expected.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Pieper Lewis pleads guilty to correctional facility escape charge

  • Updated
Pieper Lewis
Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed her alleged rapist in 2020, has pled guilty to violating her probation after escaping from her correctional facility in November.

Lewis pled guilty to the escape charge in court on Thursday. 

The 18-year-old was sentenced to serve five years in prison and to pay $150,000 in restitution to her alleged rapists' family in September.

A month and a half later, she escaped custody before being returned to her facility a few days later.

Lewis was originally to be sentenced for 20 years in prison, but a judge gave her a deferred judgement due to the nature of the crime.

Lewis will be sentenced for escaping custody later in March.