Pieper Lewis pleads guilty to correctional facility escape charge

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed her alleged rapist in 2020, has pled guilty to violating her probation after escaping from her correctional facility in November.
Lewis pled guilty to the escape charge in court on Thursday.
The 18-year-old was sentenced to serve five years in prison and to pay $150,000 in restitution to her alleged rapists' family in September.
A month and a half later, she escaped custody before being returned to her facility a few days later.
Lewis was originally to be sentenced for 20 years in prison, but a judge gave her a deferred judgement due to the nature of the crime.
Lewis will be sentenced for escaping custody later in March.