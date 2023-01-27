Pieper Lewis plea hearing set for March

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis.
Lewis appeared briefly in a Polk County court on Thursday for a pre-trial conference. The judge set her plea hearing for March 9.
In November, Lewis allegedly left her women's center while she was on probation. She has pled not guilty of the crime.
Lewis received attention after she killed her alleged rapist, Zachary Brooks, in 2020 at the age of 15.
Lewis was originally sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation and pay a $150,000 restitution fee to Brook's family.