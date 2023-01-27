 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall tonight into Saturday
- latest forecast trending northward...

.A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will
develop late tonight into Saturday over portions of northern
Iowa. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected to fall in an east-
west oriented band around the Highway 20 to Highway 3 corridors,
where amounts of 5 to 7 inches or greater will be possible,
especially west of Interstate 35. However, forecast trends this
morning are shifting northward and adjustments to the
warning/advisory are likely later today. Be sure to monitor the
latest forecast updates.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central into northern Iowa

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Cold wind chills as
low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions
are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Pieper Lewis plea hearing set for March

  • Updated
Pieper Lewis
Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/AP

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis.

Lewis appeared briefly in a Polk County court on Thursday for a pre-trial conference. The judge set her plea hearing for March 9.

In November, Lewis allegedly left her women's center while she was on probation. She has pled not guilty of the crime.

Lewis received attention after she killed her alleged rapist, Zachary Brooks, in 2020 at the age of 15.

Lewis was originally sentenced to serve five years of supervised probation and pay a $150,000 restitution fee to Brook's family.