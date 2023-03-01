Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Iowa... Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Butler and Black Hawk Counties. .Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to melt and increased runoff. Flows along the Cedar River will continue increasing as a result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cedar River at Cedar Falls. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 90.0 feet, Water covers the north half of Tourist Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 89.6 feet and rising. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Wednesday was 89.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 90.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 89.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&