Ottumwa man arrested for summer restaurant burglary; released on bond

  • Updated
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Ottumwa man was arrested on a search warrant for his involvement in the burglary of a restaurant in July, before he was subsequently released on a cash bond.

On July 17, the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to La Chiva Loca for a burglary that caused significant damage to the restaurant. The business ended up closing to the public. The restaurant is located at 70 West 1st St. Riverside.

Following a criminal investigation, Travis David Lennox, 35, was charged with:

  • 3rd-degree burglary
  • 5th-degree theft
  • 1st-degree criminal mischief (Class C Felony property damage greater than $10,000.)

On December 23, Lennox was arrested on a search warrant by the Ottumwa Police Department.

Lennox was transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was later released on a $15,300 cash bond. 