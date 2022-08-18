Ottumwa man arrested after allegedly firing a crossbow arrow at his wife

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) - One man was arrested Wednesday night after a crossbow arrow hit his wife's hand.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Evergreen St. at 1:13 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. The husband, George Dennison, and his wife were involved in a verbal argument.
Dennison's wife went to sleep with her hand on the pillow. Dennison then fired an arrow from a crossbow, hitting his wife's hand. The arrow went through her right hand pinning it to the pillow her head was resting on.
Dennison fled the scene and was later charged with Domestic Abuse Assault. Dennison's wife was sent to a local hospital for her injuries.
