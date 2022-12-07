Ottumwa Community School District failed to protect black student from harassment, feds say

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Ottumwa Community School District failed to protect a black student from racial harassment, and violated a Civil Rights law, according to the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR).
According to OCR's investigation, a black middle school student was subjected to severe racial harassment during the school years of 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
The student was called several slurs, including the "N-word," "slave," "cotton-picker" and more. Other derogatory jokes were made at the student's expense by other students, including jokes about the "KKK" and death of George Floyd.
According to OCR, the district's failure to provide the student with a safe school environment resulted in the student suffering from significant emotional harm. The district's failure to protect the student violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
OCR has determined that even though the school district was aware of the harassment, the district "disregarded its obligations to investigate whether its response to the reported harassment was effective in eliminating the hostile environment."
As part of the agreement to resolve the complaint, the school district will reimburse the student's family for therapeutic expenses. Additionally, they will be required to review its Title VI procedures, provide training, publish an anti-harassment statement, and more.
Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon issued a statement regarding the results of the investigation.
Lhamon said, "Federal civil rights law has for decades promised that no student should experience the racially hostile environment that the young person in this investigation endured. I thank Ottumwa Community School District for committing today to take the steps necessary to ensure that in future it will respond appropriately to reports of racial harassment so every student in the district’s schools will experience the nondiscriminatory learning environment that federal law guarantees.”
The letter from OCR to the Ottumwa Community School District can be read here. The school district's resolution agreement can be read here.