Opening arguments begin in Stanley Donahue trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The trial of an Illinois man accused of shooting a Linn County Sheriff's Deputy is underway in Cedar Rapids.
Stanley Donahue allegedly shot Deputy William Halverson during an armed robbery in Coggon in 2021. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their opening arguments on Friday morning.
Prosecutors said that this case is not a "who-done-it," saying that every one of the ten counts is shown on video. Prosecutors promise to show all of it during the trial.
Stanley Donahue is charged with attempted murder, robbery, willful injury, and more, with a total of ten charges.
Prosecutors say he robbed a Casey's in Coggon, locked employees in the cooler, and when Deputy Halverson showed up, he shot Halverson seven times - and did not stop until he was out of bullets.
Here is how prosecutors laid out their case in opening arguments.
"At the end of the case, you'll know it is him because his fingerprint is on the gun, it was the money from the register in his pocket. It was the proceeds from the robbery in his van. You will know it was him because items connected to the robbery were found in a field where he was hiding."
In their opening statements, defense lawyers reminded jurors the evidence prosecutors present in this case has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Donahue is guilty.
"There will be no question for us to answer as to what if anything Mr. Donahue did in this case. The only question is whether the prosecutors have to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt. So that is why we will prove absolutely nothing."
The defense says their cross-examination will focus on the unreliability of witnesses. They made a point to say that what the witnesses in the case went through was traumatic, scary, and painful.
Prosecutors called their first witness, Jacob Christian, a worker at Casey's. He described Donahue robbing the store, handing him money, and having a gun pointed at him.