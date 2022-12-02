One person injured in Decorah shooting; police investigating

DECORAH, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: In a follow-up press release, Decorah Police say that the shooter suspect has been identified. Search warrants for his arrest have been made, but an official arrest has not yet been made. Police say that they don't believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
One person was injured in an early Friday morning shooting in Decorah, with police currently investigating the incident.
According to a press release, the 911 call reporting the shooting came in around 1:36 a.m. on Friday. The shooting took place outside of the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah.
When officers arrived, they located the shooting victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Decorah Police Department.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Winneshiek County 9-1-1 Center, and
the Cresco Police Department also responded to the shooting.