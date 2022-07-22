One person hit after two separate shootings occur in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is left with a non-life threatening gunshot injury at C Ave. NE and 18th St. NE just before 6 p.m. on Friday.
Officers on scene found numerous shell casings in the 1800 block alleyway between C and D Ave. NE. Officers found the victim with a non-life threatening single gunshot wound. A garage was also hit by gunfire.
Earlier in the day, a car driving through the J Ave and Oakland Rd. NE intersection was hit by gunfire just before 4 p.m. as well. No injuries were reported with this shooting.
Officers on scene were not able to locate anyone involved. No arrests have been made in either shots fired incident. Currently, there is no evidence if both shootings are connected.