Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

One person hit after two separate shootings occur in Cedar Rapids

18th St and C Ave Shooting Web
Image provided by KWWL viewer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One person is left with a non-life threatening gunshot injury at C Ave. NE and 18th St. NE just before 6 p.m. on Friday. 

Officers on scene found numerous shell casings in the 1800 block alleyway between C and D Ave. NE. Officers found the victim with a non-life threatening single gunshot wound. A garage was also hit by gunfire. 

Earlier in the day, a car driving through the J Ave and Oakland Rd. NE intersection was hit by gunfire just before 4 p.m. as well. No injuries were reported with this shooting.

Officers on scene were not able to locate anyone involved. No arrests have been made in either shots fired incident. Currently, there is no evidence if both shootings are connected.