One man arrested in Cedar Rapids after shooting at a car with two juveniles inside

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after pointing and shooting a gun at another car with two juveniles inside.
On Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., an alleged road rage incident occurred at Center Point Rd. NE and 32nd St. SE with two cars.
The two cars then started traveling south on I-380 and one of the passengers in the suspect car, identified as Deryan Sims, brandished a gun.
Officers stopped the suspect car and found a gun and ammunition. Police investigation says the passenger brandished a gun, pointed and shot two rounds at a car with two adults and two juveniles on I-380 south.
The victim car was hit in the front by one round, but no injuries were reported.
Sims is being charged with:
- Intimidation with a Weapon
- Reckless Use of a Firearm
- Carrying Weapons in the Commission of a Crime
- Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon - four counts
- Attempted Murder - four counts
The driver of the suspect car, Kelly Theisen, was charged with Driving While License Under Suspension.