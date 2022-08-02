 Skip to main content
One man arrested in Cedar Rapids after shooting at a car with two juveniles inside

  • Updated
  • 0
Deryan Sims Web
Image: Deryan Sims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - One man is charged with four counts of attempted murder after pointing and shooting a gun at another car with two juveniles inside.

On Tuesday at 2:10 p.m., an alleged road rage incident occurred at Center Point Rd. NE and 32nd St. SE with two cars.

The two cars then started traveling south on I-380 and one of the passengers in the suspect car, identified as Deryan Sims, brandished a gun. 

Officers stopped the suspect car and found a gun and ammunition. Police investigation says the passenger brandished a gun, pointed and shot two rounds at a car with two adults and two juveniles on I-380 south.

The victim car was hit in the front by one round, but no injuries were reported.

Sims is being charged with:

  • Intimidation with a Weapon
  • Reckless Use of a Firearm
  • Carrying Weapons in the Commission of a Crime
  • Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon - four counts
  • Attempted Murder - four counts

The driver of the suspect car, Kelly Theisen, was charged with Driving While License Under Suspension.