Oklahoma parole board denies clemency for death row inmate Richard Glossip

Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency in the case of Richard Glossip, a death row inmate who has long insisted he is innocent of the 1997 murder for which he's scheduled to be executed next month.
The board voted 2-2, resulting in a denial of Glossip's clemency request, which had the support of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who in an unprecedented move attended Wednesday's parole board meeting to advocate for clemency.
A fifth member of the board recused from the vote, which followed a nearly three-hour long hearing in which the board heard from Drummond, independent investigators, Glossip's attorneys and the inmate himself, who in his plea for mercy told the board, "I'm not a murderer, and I don't deserve to die for this."
Glossip, a 60-year-old former motel manager, was convicted of murder for ordering the killing of his boss Barry Van Treese, whose family Wednesday expressed strong opposition to clemency. After more than 24 years on death row and three reprieves or stays of execution, Glossip is now facing his ninth execution date.
Another employee, then-19-year-old Justin Sneed, admitted to killing Van Treese with a baseball bat at the Oklahoma City motel. But in 1998, prosecutors told jurors Sneed killed Van Treese in a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Glossip. Sneed received a life in prison sentence in exchange for his testimony as the key witness.
Glossip has insisted he was not involved in Van Treese's killing. In a separate clemency request filing, his defense team called him "the victim of a massive breakdown in the justice system that would have been disturbing had it occurred even in a minor case."
"This Board should recommend that he be allowed to live," the defense team wrote.
It would be a "grave injustice" to go through with Glossip's scheduled execution May 18 on a capital murder charge, Drummond wrote in a letter to the parole board ahead of Wednesday's hearing as the state seeks to carry out a series of more than two dozen executions over just a few years.
Drummond commissioned a special investigation into the case that cited "multiple and cumulative errors" in concluding Glossip's conviction should be vacated and he be granted a new trial.
"For there to be public faith in our criminal justice system, it is incumbent on me as the State's chief law enforcement officer to not ignore evidence and facts," Drummond wrote in the letter.
Glossip's case has drawn support from Kim Kardashian, who urged her followers on Twitter to call the parole board and Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt ahead of Wednesday's hearing. Kardashian, who has championed the innocence claims of other death row inmates in the past, is not working with Glossip's defense team.
Drummond, a Republican who took office in January, also cited in his letter dated Monday the results of the special investigation, writing the findings were "troubling."
"I am not aware of an Oklahoma Attorney General ever supporting a clemency application for a death row inmate," Drummond wrote. "In every previous case that has come before this board, the state has maintained full confidence in the integrity of the conviction. That is simply not the case in this matter due to the material evidence that was not disclosed to the jury."
Among the evidence included in the special counsel report was paperwork showing Sneed wanted to recant his testimony, writing to his attorney: "There are a lot of things right now that are eating at me. Somethings I need to clean up."
Drummond believes the evidence shows Glossip is guilty of accessory after the fact, he wrote in his letter, and that Glossip might be guilty of murder. But the current record doesn't support that he is guilty of that crime beyond a reasonable doubt, Drummond wrote.
Executing Glossip "would represent a grave injustice," Drummond said, adding his "trial conviction was impugned by a litany of errors, that when taken in total would have created reasonable doubt. No execution should be carried out under such questionable circumstances."
Glossip's first capital murder conviction was overturned after three years due to ineffective defense counsel. But he was convicted again in 2004 and again sentenced to death.
In 2015, Glossip was more than an hour past his execution time when then-Republican Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay based on the constitutionality of the state's execution protocols.
On April 6, the attorney general asked the state's Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate Glossip's conviction and the case to be returned to the district court. But in a 5-0 decision last week, the judges denied all requests.
