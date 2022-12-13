 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Officer named in Blakesburg officer-involved shooting incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights Web

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The officer involved in a shooting incident near Blakesburg has been officially named.

On December 7, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called to an officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg.

According to a new press release, law enforcement were trying to apprehend 35-year-old Charles Hall on an arrest warrant for robbery. Hall fled from officers on multiple occasions and across multiple jurisdictions.

Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Cole found Hall near the intersection of 118 Street and Dewberry Avenue. While attempting to arrest Hall, he brandished a weapon, leading Cole to open fire at him.

Hall received on-scene medical care and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

Trooper Cole was treated for minor injuries. Cole was subsequently placed on critical incident leave following the incident.

The Iowa DCI will send their investigative findings to the Davis County Attorney for review.