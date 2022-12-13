Officer named in Blakesburg officer-involved shooting incident

BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The officer involved in a shooting incident near Blakesburg has been officially named.
On December 7, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called to an officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg.
According to a new press release, law enforcement were trying to apprehend 35-year-old Charles Hall on an arrest warrant for robbery. Hall fled from officers on multiple occasions and across multiple jurisdictions.
Iowa State Trooper Jeremy Cole found Hall near the intersection of 118 Street and Dewberry Avenue. While attempting to arrest Hall, he brandished a weapon, leading Cole to open fire at him.
Hall received on-scene medical care and was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Trooper Cole was treated for minor injuries. Cole was subsequently placed on critical incident leave following the incident.
The Iowa DCI will send their investigative findings to the Davis County Attorney for review.