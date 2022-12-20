Oelwein woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2020 crash that killed her son

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Oelwein woman has plead guilty to vehicular homicide relating to a 2020 car crash that killed her son and injured another.
Robyn Reaves took the plea on Tuesday for vehicular homicide. Authorities say that Reaves crashed her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside of Jesup, killing her 9-year-old son, Ace Reaves.
Her other child, Ryker Reaves, was airlifted to UIHC in Iowa City to be treated for injuries.
Blood testing has revealed that Reaves had meth in her system at the time of the accident, and marijuana remnants were also found inside her car.
Reaves will spend up to 30 years in prison.