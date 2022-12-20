Oelwein woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2020 crash that killed her son

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region from Wednesday
afternoon through Friday. A significant multi-faceted event is
expected, including the potential for concurrent blizzard
conditions and extreme cold. Travel could be dangerous to near
impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme cold is expected
as well with wind chills falling to 20 to 40 below zero or colder
from late Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow will begin late Wednesday afternoon
and continue through Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible
Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Central and south-central Iowa

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow and possible blizzard conditions will significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

Oelwein woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in 2020 crash that killed her son

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Oelwein woman has plead guilty to vehicular homicide relating to a 2020 car crash that killed her son and injured another.

Robyn Reaves took the plea on Tuesday for vehicular homicide. Authorities say that Reaves crashed her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside of Jesup, killing her 9-year-old son, Ace Reaves.

Her other child, Ryker Reaves, was airlifted to UIHC in Iowa City to be treated for injuries. 

Blood testing has revealed that Reaves had meth in her system at the time of the accident, and marijuana remnants were also found inside her car.

Reaves will spend up to 30 years in prison.