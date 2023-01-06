Nurse sentenced for stealing medication from hospitals in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – A Cedar Rapids nurse is set to spend five years behind bars after being sentenced in federal court for stealing narcotics from three different hospitals.
Sarah Jean Moses, 43, received the prison sentence in federal court after pleading guilty in 2021 and 2022 in three separate federal crimes, which included five felonies. The charges against her included: one count of tampering with a consumer product, one count of false statements relating to health care matters, one count of violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception, or subterfuge, and one count of theft of government funds.
An investigation found that between 2017 and 2019, Moses stole several controlled substances, such as hyrdomorphone (Dilaudid), morphine, and oxycodone, from her employers. In order to steal the medications, Moses tampered with the vials and replaced the medications with saline and put them back into the machine that dispensed the medications.
She made false statements to her employers, which include hospitals in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, to cover her scheme. This scheme also included illegally accessing patient records to learn which patients required the medications she was stealing.
“Sarah Moses’s conduct was egregious. She placed the patients of three of eastern Iowa’s major hospitals and a home health care provider at serious risk of harm when she replaced needed pain medications with saline,” said United States Attorney Timothy T. Duax, “Her sentence is well-deserved and hopefully will deter others who would be tempted to steal narcotics from their employers and patients.”
“Patients rely on the knowledge that they will receive FDA-approved medications to manage their conditions,” said Special Agent in Charge Charles L. Grinstead, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Kansas City Field Office. “When health care professionals tamper with those needed medications, we will pursue and bring them to justice.”
After being fired by the hospitals and a home healthcare agency, she was hired as a paraprofessional. In that job she stole more than $6,000 in fraudulent unemployment claims from the state of Iowa by under-reporting her wages.
She was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back the money from the unemployment case. She is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshal until she can be taken to federal prison.