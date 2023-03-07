 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Heavy Snowfall Expected Across Portions of Central into Northern
Iowa Thursday into Thursday...

.A winter storm will create hazardous impacts across portions of
the state Thursday into Thursday night. The potential for moderate
to heavy snowfall and significant travel impacts resides across
the northern half of the state where snowfall amounts may approach
9 inches in some areas. Snowfall rates may be intense at times
Thursday afternoon into the evening, which could further degrade
driving conditions for the evening commute. Considerable
uncertainty remains with snowfall potential and severity of travel
impacts just south of the watch area, where temperatures will be
near to just above freezing. Those with travel interests within
and near the watch area should pay close attention for forecast
updates and be prepared for winter driving conditions or consider
alternative plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches possible. Strong winds may produce blowing snow as well,
reducing visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

NTSB launches special safety culture investigation of Norfolk Southern

Citing the "number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents," federal investigators said on March 7 they will open a special investigation into the railway's safety culture. Scenes from the train derailment in East Palestine are seen here on February 14.

 Rebecca Kiger for The Washington Post/Getty Images

Citing the "number and significance of recent Norfolk Southern accidents," federal investigators said Tuesday they will open a special investigation into the railway's safety culture.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the probe encompasses multiple incidents and three deaths since December 2021, including the toxic East Palestine derailment and the employee killed earlier today. In addition to the incidents it is already investigating, as part of the probe, investigators will also look into an October 28 derailment in Sandusky, Ohio.

"The NTSB is concerned that several organizational factors may be involved in the accidents, including safety culture," the board said in a statement. "The NTSB will conduct an in-depth investigation into the safety practices and culture of the company. At the same time, the company should not wait to improve safety and the NTSB urges it to do so immediately."

Norfolk Southern's CEO, Alan Shaw, is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

