North Liberty man facing additional sexual assault & burglary charges from 2022

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A North liberty man charged in sexual assault incidents in Waterloo and Cedar Falls is facing additional sexual assault and burglary charges from an incident in Iowa City last fall.
25-year-old Asante Walker-Garcia Adams has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and burglary.
Officers say that the first reported incident was in September 2022 in Iowa City near South Lucas Street.
Adams has also been charged in similar incidents in March in Waterloo and in April in Cedar Falls. He was arrested on May 19.
After processing his DNA, authorities say that it matched the DNA left at the Iowa City home last year.