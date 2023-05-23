North Liberty man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and burglary

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A North Liberty man was arrested and charged on multiple counts of sexual assault and burglary stemming from two separate incidents this year.
On Friday, 25-year-old Asante Walker-Garcia Adams was arrested for a home invasion and sexual assault incident in Cedar Falls from April. The incident happened on April 10 near College Street when the victim was assaulted by a stranger they did not know.
DNA taken from the crime scene traced Adams to an earlier home invasion and sexual assault incident from March in Waterloo. That incident happened on March 10 near Stardust Drive, where a woman was awoken by a stranger in her apartment before she was assaulted.
Adams has been charged with:
- Two counts of second-degree sexual assault
- Two counts of first-degree burglary
For more information, view the full press release from Waterloo Police here.