Noah Shannon involved in sports betting investigation; Jay Higgins to represent at Big Ten Media Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hawkeye football player Noah Shannon is involved in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling.
On Wednesday the University of Iowa Athletics Department said that Shannon will no longer be representing Iowa football at Big Ten Media Day due to his involvement in the investigation.
Linebacker Jay Higgins will represent Iowa football at Big Ten Media Day.
Head Coach Kirk Ferentz said in a press release, "Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character. Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first."
The investigation into sports betting was announced in May.