No evidence found at site where woman claimed her father buried dozens of bodies

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple agencies in Fremont County investigated a possible serial killer case this week after a woman said that her father buried dozens of bodies at a home. However, no such evidence was found.
In October, the woman claimed that her dead father killed at least 50 women decades ago and buried them in a remote field.
Authorities were in Bartlett looking into the case, including The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). However, after spending three days in the area with multiple experts, no evidence of any bodies or other items of concern were recovered.
According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the FBI, among other agencies, were involved in the coordinating the search efforts.
In a statement, they said, "Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect, and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party. After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered."
The Fremont County Sherriff said a cadaver dog picked up the scent of human remains, but it didn't bring back any credible evidence to prove her story.