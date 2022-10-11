No apparent 'criminal activity' in Iowa State student death, according to autopsy results

AMES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Ames Police Department has ruled out the possibility of "criminal activity" in the August death of an Iowa State University student found below her apartment balcony.
20-year-old Emma Timmer's body was discovered on August 10, 2022 at 425 Welch Avenue. Timmer was found unresponsive on a neighbor's balcony.
Timmer's autopsy results have come from the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner. According to Ames Police, her death is listed as "blunt force injuries of torso." The manner of her death is simply described as "undetermined."
The Ames Police released a statement saying, "Although we may never know exactly how Emma ended up on the balcony below her own, the injuries do appear to be consistent with a fall from the upper balcony."
They added, "It is also important to note that we have not discovered any evidence that would suggest criminal activity had anything to do with her death."