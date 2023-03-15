Newborn baby found dead in Warren County was alive when left in a ditch

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police released new details surrounding the death of a newborn in Warren County. Officers now say the baby was alive when it was left in a ditch near Norwalk.
Megan Staude and Rodney Staude are both facing first-degree murder murder charges.
Officers say an acquaintance tipped Police off about the baby, and after the Staudes initially lied, they were able to track down the newborn's body.
Police are still waiting for the results of the newborn's autopsy, but were told that the baby was still alive when thrown into the ditch.