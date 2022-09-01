New trial date for Fairfield teen charged with death of a teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new trial date has been set for one of the teens charged in connection with the death of a Fairfield Spanish teacher in late 2021.
Willard Miller has had his trial date rescheduled for March 20, 2023 in Council Bluffs, according to newly released court documents.
The remains of Nohema Graber were discovered in a Fairfield park in November 2021. Officials suspect that Graber was beaten with a baseball bat.
Jeremy Goodale, along with Miller, have been charged with first-degree murder charges.
Goodale's trial is set to take place on December 5th in Davenport.
If convicted, the two teens, who are being tried as adults, will face life in prison.