New lawsuit filed against Davenport apartment building owner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL) -- An additional lawsuit has been filed against Andrew Wold, the owner of the collapsed apartment building in Davenport. The lawsuit, filed by a tenant of the building, is also filed against Wold's business, the city of Davenport, and engineering and investment companies.
Three people were killed in the collapse and multiple others were displaced.
The new lawsuit filed by Broc Nelson alleges that two days before the building collapse, a masonry company owner pulled his workers from the building, telling them that if they stayed they would die.
Nelson is suing for an undetermined amount in damages relating to negligence and emotional distress. In the lawsuit, Nelson's attorney disclosed multiple dates that inspections of the building were conducted between February and the eventual collapse in late May.
On February 2, the city of Davenport declared the building a public hazard. On May 26, two days before the collapse, the masonry company owner told his workers to, "Get away, you're going to die."
Nelson's attorney argued that the building's tenants were not made aware of any of the warning signs. He claims that Nelson was home at the time of the collapse and was hit by falling debris while trying to escape.
Nelson is now homeless, and his attorney says that he's suffering from severe psychological and emotional distress.
Wold had previously pled guilty to a civil infraction for not maintaining safe conditions at the building. Multiple other lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the deadly building collapse.