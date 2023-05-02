New law increases punishment for eluding police in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A new law will increase the punishment for running away from police in Iowa.
The law signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last week would make any eluding offense where the offender goes more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as a felony.
Previously, the offense would have been considered an aggravated misdemeanor.
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was behind the initial bill, saying that eluding is a serious problem in Linn County.
Maybanks explained, "So I dove deep into just the number of offenses that have happened this year since January 1st, looked at it and we've had 44 already that's one every 2.7 days...Back in 2015, we had about 52 for the year, now we're on pace in 2023 to have 129."
The new law will go into effect on July 1, 2023.