New Jersey man arrested for allegedly leaving dog at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested after allegedly abandoning his dog at the Des Moines Airport in late December.
Charles Bigsen is being charged with animal abandonment and neglect. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa say that they found the dog tied up outside of the airport.
Airport officials say that they told Bigsen he could not board without kenneling his dog. he came back without her and boarded his flight.
The Animal Rescue League took to calling the pup Allie, and they're raising money to help take care of her.