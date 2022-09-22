New Hampton Community School student arrested for allegedly making shooting threats

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 15-year-old New Hampton Community School student has been arrested for allegedly making shooting threats against the school.
According to a press release from the New Hampton Police Department, the department was notified by the school's administration on Wednesday night about the alleged threat.
The department immediately began an investigation into the alleged threat. The investigating officer was in contact with school administrators throughout the investigation.
On Thursday morning, officers arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with threat of terrorism charges, a Class D felony.
The teen was transported to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention center in Waterloo. The suspect's name will not be released due to his age.
According to the department, they do not believe that there's evidence of an active threat to the school.