Need for cyber security personnel grows with increased number of cyber attacks

Iowa (KWWL)-- Just over this last summer both Linn Mar and Cedar Rapids schools were victims of cyber attacks, and last october 2 grain cooperatives in the state saw their own ransomware attacks. These attacks cost the organizations millions, but cyber experts say they’re not easy to defend against.
Since 2016 there’s been over 1,300 publicly disclosed cyber attacks on school districts. Stretched out, it would be at least one cyber attack per school day for the past six school years. It’s not just schools that are vulnerable. Experts say any hackers looking to cause chaos or earn money are willing to go after anything, from hospital records, to people’s personal banking information.
According to Dr. Afzal Upal, it depends on people’s own caution online.
“Cyber security is just like a public health problem," Dr. Upal said. "If everybody isn’t using the proper cyber security hygiene. We often say think of the password like your underwear. Don’t share them with anyone and change them often.”
Dr. Upal heads the cyber security program at University of Wisconsin, Platteville. He says at this point any organization needs to consider cyber security a top priority.
To do that he says they need to either consult or hire with cyber security experts. However to keep up with the growing demand, Dr. Upal says the curriculum for those students is changing.
Cyber security students are trained in a variety of different skills. From encryptions and software design, to what are best security practices. With the constantly changing methods of cyber attack experts say they need to be trained in a wide array of expertise to cover any method.
Dr. Upal says with the rise of cyber attacks in recent years, there’s never been more demand across industry’s for cyber security expertise.
“Think something like Coke, how protective they are of their recipe. Imagine that being stolen," Dr. Upal said. "Organizations' intellectual property rights are the most valuable resource they have. So if they’re not able to protect it from their competitors, then they lose that competitor's advantage.”
The demand for these cyber security experts grows constantly. The US Labor Board says for the past 10 years cyber security unemployment has stayed at 0%. Meaning there’s more jobs than people working them.
Dr. Upal's program at the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, has seen a similar growth since its inception last year. Starting with three freshman and a few transfers last fall, it’s now grown to sixty students with eighteen new ones incoming this year.