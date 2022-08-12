Musser Skate Park in Muscatine closed due to vandalism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Musser Skate Park in Muscatine has been closed to the public in the wake of vandalism discovered by park staff Friday morning.
According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the Skate Park. A parking block from the parking lot was placed on top of it.
Due to liability concerns, the Park is closed and the gates are locked at this time. The Park will reopen once the site has been cleaned and deemed safe to open up again.
Those with information on the vandal acts are being asked to contact the Muscatine Police at 563-263-9922.