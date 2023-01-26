Muscatine woman charged for alleged hit-and-run of a 17-year-old

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old Muscatine woman has been charged in an alleged hit-and-run incident of a 17-year-old earlier in January.
Cora Lynn Reed was arrested and charged on Thursday with serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.
The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Broadway Street on January 13 for a report of a girl who was run over by a vehicle.
Initial investigation efforts revealed that the collision was a part of a larger disturbance involving two groups of people who came together for a mutual fight.
The investigation revealed that Reed arrived with a passenger with the intention to participate in the fight.
As Reed tried to leave the area, she struck a 17-year-old girl. Reed allegedly ran the girl over with her front tire, reversed the vehicle, and ran over her a second time before fleeing with her passenger.