Muscatine Police investigating Saturday shots-fired incident

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Muscatine Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that struck a residence on Saturday night.
Police responded to the 300 block of Oak Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 8. Below is an approximate area of the shooting.
Through the investigation, it was determined that multiple rounds struck a residence, but there were no injuries.
Police believe that the shooting was a targeted incident and that there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. Those that have information are asked to contact Detective Adam Raisbeck of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 665.