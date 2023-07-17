Multiple people charged in recent Fayette County drug arrests

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Several people have been charged in drug-related arrests in Fayette County.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, West Union Police Department, and multiple other local agencies executed warrants at three separate residences on Friday, July 14.
As a result of the operations that day, the following people have been charged:
- Warren Albert Harvey, 29 of West Union IA, arrested and charged with: Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd Offense, Possession of Marijuana 3rd Offense, Gathering Where Controlled substances are Used (Methamphetamine), all Class D Felonies, Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
- Ashley Marie Murphy, 30 of West Union, arrested and charged with: Gathering Where Controlled substances are Used (Methamphetamine) a Class D Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Marijuana), all serious misdemeanors, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
- Jodie Marie Wakeford, 45 of West Union IA, arrested and charged with: Gathering where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine) a Class D Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine 2nd Offense, an aggravated misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
- Rachel Ann Latham, 48 of Oelwein IA, arrested and charged with: Gathering Where Controlled Substances are Used (Methamphetamine) a Class D Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine 1st Offense a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
- Roger Palmer Nichols, 52 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of controlled substance 3rd Offense (Marijuana), both Class D Felonies, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
- Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 37 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
- Madison Rae Williams, 23 of West Union, was charged with: Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), an aggravated misdemeanor, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense (Marijuana), a serious misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia a simple misdemeanor.
As a result of the investigation, 53 charges were filed, including 24 felony drug charges and 29 misdemeanor charges.
Authorities say that additional arrests are expected.