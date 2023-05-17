Multiple people charged in Oelwein drug bust

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) -- Multiple people were charged in an Oelwein drug bust after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.
The search warrant was executed at the 200 block of 2nd St SE before 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
The following people were arrested and charged:
- Ronald Craig Dean, 45, of Oelwein: Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense.
- Manlio Canuto Escamilla, 46, of Oelwein: Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, Keeping premises for controlled substance use, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Felony warrant for Violation of Probation, Aggravated Misdemeanor warrant for Violation of Probation.
- Christina Marie Heins, 47, of Oelwein: Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, Keeping premises for controlled substance use, Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 1st offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Skylar Joseph Buhr, 33, of Oelwein: Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana, Possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense, Keeping premises for controlled substance use,Four counts of Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
They were each transported to the Fayette County Jail, and additional charges are pending.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan said in a press release, "Our law enforcement team continues to focus on the illegal drug trade and illegal drug use in and around our community...If you are involved in this activity, we encourage you to reach out to us for help, otherwise, we will be knocking on your door soon."