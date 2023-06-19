Multiple men charged with sexual assault of underage girls

DARLINGTON, Wisconsin (KWWL) -- Five men have been arrested after a months-long investigation into the alleged sexual assault of underage girls, with one victim as young as 12-years-old.
Police in Darlington, Wisconsin believe that this was an isolated incident between a group of men and a group of girls they knew.
The following men are facing charges:
- Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, age 24.
- Javier Mora-Cervantes, age 48.
- Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, age 30.
- Brayan Armando Borjas-Velasquez, age 19.
- Jose Argenis Hernandz-Hernandez, age 26.
Charges for each of the individuals range from repeated sexual assault to soliciting a child for prostitution.
Police made their first arrest in March, and made their fifth arrest earlier in June.