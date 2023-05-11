Multiple arrests made in Iowa City stabbing incident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police have arrested multiple people in connection to a stabbing incident from last weekend.
After a large fight broke out early on May 6, three people were stabbed. It happened in the 300 Block of South Gilbert Street.
28-year-old Victor A. Torres Molina faces the following charges:
- Participate in a Riot
- Assault While Participating in a Felony
21-year-old Lake M. Newton faces the following charges:
- Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury
- Participate in a Riot
One minor also faces riot charges.
Police say that additional arrests are expected as the investigation efforts continue.